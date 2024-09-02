Nigerians gathered in Abuja on Monday to protest against the ongoing fuel scarcity, led by the Coalition of Concerned Civil Society Organizations of Nigeria. The protest aimed to raise awareness and pressure the federal government to address the issue.

The convener, Comrade Aminu Abbas, blamed the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Mele Kyari, for the fuel scarcity. Protesters carried placards with messages such as "We are tired of hearing stories about our refineries" and "We want accountability in the affairs of NNPCL".

The coalition criticized the state of disrepair of the refineries, alleging sabotage and mismanagement. They expressed frustration with the endless queues, inflated prices, and uncertainty of fuel availability.

The protesters questioned Kyari's efforts to alleviate the crisis, demanding solutions and accountability. They emphasized the need for functional refineries to ensure a stable fuel supply.

The coalition referenced President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, which promises a new beginning for Nigeria. They urged the government to live up to this promise by addressing the fuel scarcity and ensuring prosperity and security for all Nigerians.

The protest highlighted the growing concern among Nigerians about the fuel scarcity and the need for urgent action from the government to address the issue.

