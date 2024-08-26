BREAKING: Appeal Court Makes Final Decision On Edo PDP Guber Candidacy, Details Emerge
- The Court of Appeal in Abuja has confirmed Dr. Asue Ighodalo as the PDP Governorship Candidate for Edo State in a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Musali JCA
- The court ruled that the delegates who attempted to nullify the PDP primaries lacked the legal standing to do so
- The Appellate Court upheld the February 22nd PDP primaries, affirming Dr. Ighodalo's candidacy for the upcoming September 21st Edo State Governorship Election
FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has reaffirmed the nomination of Dr. Asue Ighodalo as Governorship Candidate of the People's Democratic Party(PDP) in Edo State.
In a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Musali JCA in the suit marked CA/ABJ/CV/764/2024, the Appeal court held that the Delegates who sought to nullify the PDP Primaries lack locus and therefore the trial court has no Jurisdiction to nullify the PDP primaries.
The Appellate court further stated that Under s. 84 (14) of the Electoral Act, it is only aspirants that can challenge a primary election, as reported by TVC reported.
The court said that Ad hoc delegates are not aspirants and therefore do not have the locus to sue as the matter is an internal affair of Peoples Democratic Party, African Independent Television reported.
The Court held:
"They are delegates and not aspirants. Delegates do not have any locus to challenge the process of the primary election."
Consequently, the Appellant court upheld the February 22 primaries of the PDP in Edo State, which produced Dr. Asue Ighodalo as the Governorship Candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming September 21st Governorship Election in Edo State
