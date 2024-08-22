The leadership crisis in Benue state on Thursday took a new dimension as Honourable Augustine Agada-led executives dragged the party's national chairman to court

Agada, alongside eight others, on Thursday, approached a Benue State High Court and slammed contempt charges against the Ganduje-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC

The Exco prayed the court to compel the NWC to adhere to the decision not to remove them from office until the expiration of their tenure

The dissolved state executive members of the Benue state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), led by Augustine Agada dragged the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to court for disobedience of the court order.

Ganduje sued by sacked Benue APC exco

Recall that a Benue State High Court had, on Wednesday, August 21, stopped the Ganduje-led National Working Committee (NWC) from dissolving the state chapter executive led by Agada.

However, late on Wednesday, the NWC dissolved the said state executive and installed a seven-man committee in disobedience of the court order.

In a swift reaction, Agada, alongside eight others on Thursday, August 22, approached a Benue State High Court to file contempt charges against the Ganduje-led NWC of the APC, Vanguard reported.

In a motion, Agada-led Benue exco prayed the court to compel Ganduje-led NWC to adhere to the decision not to remove them from office until the expiration of their four-years tenure, The Punch reported.

The dissolved Benue exco also prayed the court to issue a punitive measure against the Ganduje-led NWC over the disobedience of the earlier decision of the court, Channels TV reported.

He said:

“That I saw on several television stations that same evening about 8 p.m. and several other news media that the Benue state Working Committee of the Respondent on record has been dissolved by the Respondent against whom the leave of this Honourable court is been sought.”

