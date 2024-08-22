Three anti-graft agencies are currently investigating Novomed Pharmaceuticals, a company reportedly owned by Musa Garba Kwankwaso

This move has angered Kwankwaso's nephew and he has decided to challenge the ICPC, EFCC and the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission (PCACC) at the court

PCACC apprehended Musa Kwankwaso over an alleged multi-billion naira drugs supply scandal

Musa Garba Kwankwaso, nephew of the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said he is going to the court of law to challenge the move of three Anti-corruption agencies against him.

Kwankwaso's nephew has threatened three anti-corruption agencies. Images of Kano Governor and Kwankwaso, for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Drug scam: Kwankwaso's nephew threatens EFCC, other agencies

Garba Kwankwaso made this assertion shortly after he honoured the invitation of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission (PCACC) on Thursday, August 22, in company of his lawyers.

As reported by Daily Trust, PCACC had scheduled a meeting with the managing director of Novomed pharmaceuticals, owned by Musa Garba Kwankwaso, over an alleged multi-million naira drug supply contract scam.

In a letter signed by CSP Salisu Saleh, the commission’s head of operations on behalf of the chairman, stated that “the commission is investigating an alleged violation of Section 31 and 33 of the Public Procurement Law and Financial Management Law concerning contracts awarded by the Ministry for Local Governments in Kano State to your company (Novomed Pharmaceuticals) for the supply of drugs to 44 local government councils.”

The investigation is based on a N440 million drug contract.

The anti-graft agency has secured a post-no-debit order on the account of Novomed Pharmaceuticals, blocking over N160 million while moving to recover the remaining sum.

Reacting to the development, the counsel to Kwankwaso, Barrister Okechukwu Nwaeze, said:

“Three agencies are investigating one person for the same offenses. The ICPC, EFCC and the PCACC have extended an invitation on the same issue, I don’t think that is allowed under our constitution.

“We are taking decisions, we are evaluating everything but three agencies cannot investigate one offense and we are going to challenge that in the Court.”

Kwankwaso's nephew was arrested recently

As reported by ThisDay PCACC apprehended five persons, including former state Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso’s nephew, Musa Kwankwaso, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, over alleged multi-billion Naira drugs supply scandal.

The former governor's nephew was arrested along with four others over the allegation of N348.3 million drug scam in the state.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano state, has earlier denied the knowledge of the contract, which has generated an outcry among many people.

They were questioned on Tuesday August 20, and Wednesday August 21, and subsequently granted administrative bail.

Kwankwaso speaks on attempted arrest

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Rabiu Kwankwaso boasted that he is a political mastermind and nobody can beat him to the game of politics.

He stated that there were plots to frame him for some of the orchestrated violence for him to be arrested.

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) chieftain said there was no deal with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to get a favourable judgement at the apex court.

