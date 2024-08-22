FIND, a global non-profit organisation has appointed Ifedayo Adetifa as its Chief Transformation Officer

The organisation announced Adetifa’s appointment in a terse statement issued on Thursday, August 22

Dr Adetifa previously served as the DG and CEO of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control & Prevention (NCDC) under former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Ifedayo Adetifa, a former Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), has been appointed as the Chief Transformation Officer of FIND.

Dr Ifedayo Adetifa bags new international appointment. Photo credit: Ifedayo Adetifa

Source: Facebook

FIND, which disclosed this via a statement shared on its website on Thursday, August 22, stated that Adetifa will also function as the Chief Executive Officer.

FIND announcement, expectations

According to FIND, Adetifa brings a “wealth of experience and a proven track record in global health and health security,” particularly in infection, prevention and control (IPC), PremiumTimes reported.

“During his tenure at the NCDC, he played a pivotal role in advancing Nigeria’s COVID-19 response.

“He also attracted substantial programme funds, managed significant budgets, and supervised a large team dedicated to combating outbreak and endemic pathogens,” the statement said.

“As he steps into his new role, Dr Adetifa is poised to guide FIND in this season of transformation and in advancing its mission to innovate and expand access to diagnostic testing globally, ensuring that those who need it most are not left behind.”

As reported by The Punch, Adetifa was appointed the NCDC DG on September 6, 2021, by former President Muhammadu Buhari and he handed over to Dr Jide Idris in February 2024.

Reacting to his new role, Adetifa expressed enthusiasm and was quoted as saying:

“I am thrilled to join FIND at such a critical juncture for global health, especially for diagnostics. I look forward to leading FIND’s team and collaborating with our global partners to drive diagnostic innovation and ensure these advancements reach those most in need.”

What to know about FIND

FIND is a global non-profit organisation that helps accelerates equitable access to reliable diagnoses around the world.

It also connects countries and communities, funders, decision-makers, healthcare providers, and developers to spur diagnostic innovation and make testing an integral part of sustainable, resilient health systems.

The organisation has locations in Cape Town, South Africa; Geneva, Switzerland; Hanoi, Vietnam; Nairobi, Kenya; and New Delhi, India.

Ex-minister Pantami gets foreign appointment

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the African Union, through AU-ASRIC, has appointed Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami as Co-Chair for developing the 4th Industrial Revolution Policy.

The council’s other co-chair is Professor Anicia Nicola Peter from Namibia, who specializes in Human-Computer Interaction, E-Government, and AI.

Once adopted by the African Union, the 4IR policy will drive Africa’s advancement in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Blockchain, and Cybersecurity, with policymakers.

Source: Legit.ng