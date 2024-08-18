The family of late Chief Ernest Madu Onyekwena, a renowned engineer and politician, has announced his funeral arrangements

Ufuma, Anambra state - The family of the late former Second Republic lawmaker, Chief Ernest Madu Onyekwena, has announced the funeral arrangements for the renowned engineer and politician.

A statement sighted by Legit.ng indicates the burial is slated for Friday, August 30, to Saturday, August 31, 2024, in Ufuma, Orumba North local government area of Anambra state.

Who is Ernest Madu Onyekwena?

Sir Onyekwena, popularly known as Omekannaya 1 Ufuma, lived a life of distinction and left an indelible mark on Nigeria's agricultural engineering sector.

Born in 1946, he passed away in 2024, leaving behind a legacy of innovation, dedication, and service.

A distinguished member of the Second Republic of old Anambra State House of Assembly in 1983, Sir Onyekwena served alongside notable figures such as President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, Vice President Dr. Alexander Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme, and Governor Chief Christian Chukwuma Onoh.

A Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Nigerian Institution of Agricultural Engineers, and Registered Engineer with the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, Sir Onyekwena pioneered agricultural engineering projects, including grain storage complexes, abattoirs, and agro-industrial plants across Nigeria.

Recipient of the "Award of Outstanding Excellence in Agricultural Engineering Practice" and named one of the most successful Agricultural Engineers by "Giants of Agricultural Engineers in Nigeria," Sir Onyekwena's dedication to education and community development earned him chieftaincy titles and recognition.

Ernest Madu Onyekwena's burial activities

The funeral rites will commence with a Service of Song on Friday, August 23, 2024, followed by a valedictory session at the Anambra State House of Assembly Legislative building on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

The Christian wake will take place on August 30, 2024, at the late Onyekwena's country home in Ufuma. The burial activities will culminate in a Thanksgiving Service on August 31, 2024, at the Holy Trinity Church in Ufuma.

Ernest Madu Onyekwena's burial: Dignitaries expected

Prominent Nigerians, including Governor Charles Soludo, Peter Obi, Minister Ali Pate, and traditional leaders from around the country, are expected to attend the burial ceremony.

His Royal Highness, Diji III of Ufuma, described the late Onyekwena as a community champion. His family noted that his life was a beacon of inspiration, reflecting his commitment to excellence and dedication to making a difference.

"The late Onyekwena's life was a beacon of inspiration for his peers, his family, and his community and the nation at large," the statement read.

"His achievements were not only remarkable but also unique, reflecting his commitment to excellence and his dedication to making a difference."

