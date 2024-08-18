Godswill Akpabio expressed shock and sadness upon hearing about the death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

The Senate President visited the widow of the late lawmaker, Uchenna, and noted that he was jolted when he received the news about Ubah's demise

Ubah, who was the Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil, died in a hotel in London, the United Kingdom, on July 27, 2024

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has recalled his instant reaction when he received the news of the sudden death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, over a fortnight ago, saying he was jolted.

Akpabio recounts emotional moment when he received news about Ubah's death Photo credit: Nigerian Senate, Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah

Akpabio to widow: "I never thought Ubah would die in next 40 years"

Akpabio spoke on Saturday, August 17, when he led some of his colleagues on a condolence visit to the widow of the late lawmaker, Uchenna, in his Lagos residence.

On Akpabio’s entourage were, Senate Minority Whip, Osita Ngwu, Senators Saliu Mustapha, Sunday Karimi and Adetokunbo Abiru, Vanguard reported.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, the President of the Senate said:

“I was jolted when I received the news of the death of a very dedicated and patriotic colleague, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. When I received a call from Senator Mpigi that I should talk to you I never knew it was the news of Senator Ubah’s death. I was thinking of something else and even asked to speak with him not knowing that it was about his demise.

“If you could remember, I didn’t conclude the conversation with you. I threw away the phone because of the shock. We never thought Senator Ubah would die in the next 40 years, but who are we to question God?”

How Senator Ubah died

Recall that the Anambra South Senator Ifeanyi Ubah reportedly died at a London hospital after battling with an undisclosed illness.

Ubah, aged 52, was said to have been receiving treatment before his health condition became worse. He passed away on Saturday morning, July 27, 2024.

Senator Ubah, an influential figure in Anambra politics, who won the election under the YPP in 2023, recently dumped the party for the ruling APC.

