Jos, Plateau - Hon. Christopher Audu, Chairman of Qua'an Pan Local Government Area's Transition Implementation Committee (TIC), is fighting for his life after being attacked by delegates during a primary election in Jos, Plateau state capital.

The election, held on Thursday, August 15, turned violent after Audu was declared the winner, with some delegates and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters forcing their way into the hall and beating him mercilessly.

According to Daily Trust, an observer, Michael Bulus, the delegates were angry about being denied access to the hall and alleged that Audu had manipulated the process to emerge victorious. They also accused him of handpicking his loyalists as delegates, blocking real delegates from participating.

Audu was rushed to an undisclosed location for medical attention after sustaining severe injuries in the attack. The angry delegates beat officials from the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) who oversaw the election.

The incident has left the party reeling, with no official statement issued yet. The attack on Audu and the electoral officials has raised concerns about the safety and integrity of the electoral process in the state.

Plateau is one of the PDP-controlled states in the North Central. Governor Caleb Mutfwang won the state from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election. The tribunal challenged his victory to the Supreme Court.

