The Edo State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Blessing Agbebaku, has appealed the ruling by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which overturned the impeachment of former Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu and ordered his reinstatement.

Furthermore, the Assembly also filed for a stay of execution on the judgment while awaiting the appeal's outcome.

Photo credit: Philip Shaibu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng recalls that on April 8, the 24-member Edo House of Assembly impeached Shaibu after approving the findings of a seven-member investigative panel headed by retired Justice S.A. Omonua.

This panel, appointed by the state’s Chief Judge Justice Daniel Okungbowa, examined allegations of gross misconduct, perjury, and leaking government secrets against Shaibu, a former House of Representatives member.

Shaibu, despite refusing to appear before the panel, was impeached by 18 of the 19 lawmakers present, with one abstaining, The Nation reported.

Following the impeachment, Governor Godwin Obaseki appointed Godwins Omobayo as the new deputy governor, and he was inaugurated the same day to assist in completing the governor’s second term, ending on November 12, 2024.

High court nullifies Shaibu's impeachment, takes further actions

In his ruling, Justice Omotosho, however, nullified Shaibu’s impeachment and ordered his reinstatement.

The justice further said that the Edo Assembly members had not followed due process.

The judge also directed the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Kayode Egbetokun, to provide Shaibu with the necessary security to resume his duties, and annulled Omobayo's appointment as Shaibu’s replacement, Channels Television reported.

Source: Legit.ng