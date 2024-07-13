President Bola Tinubu on Saturday, July 13, confirmed fresh key appointments in his government

Umar Ibrahim Mohammed was appointed as the DG of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA)

In a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Mohammed appointment and also announced the appointment of new heads of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) and National Directorate of Employment (NDE)

On Saturday, July 13, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the appointment of Umar Ibrahim Mohammed as the new director-general of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

President Tinubu approves new heads of NLTF, NDE, NIHSA. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu makes 3 fresh appointment

Tinubu also appointed Tosin Adeyanju as the new executive secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), and Silas Agara as the new director-general of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Ajuri Ngelale, the president's special adviser on media and publicity, disclosed this to the press in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement released on X by Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to president on social media, Mohammed is an architect, and also, a construction technology and environment professional."

The statements confirming the appointment of Tosin Adeyanju and Silas Agara was signed by Ajuri Ngelale and shared here and here.

He noted that "Mr. Agara is an entrepreneur and sports administrator who previously served as the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa state and Mr. Adeyanju is an accomplished administrator, and good governance advocate."

"The President expects improved outcomes in the agency's objective of operating and maintaining hydrological stations nationwide, as well as carrying out groundwater exploration and monitoring using various scientific techniques in order to provide hydrological and hydrogeological data needed for planning, design, execution and management of water resources and allied projects," Ngelale stated.

Tinubu appoints board of family homes funds

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed a new board of Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL).

The new members of the FHFL board were mandated to drive growth and development in the real estate sector.

According to a statement issued by Ngelale, the appointment is "in furtherance of efforts by the federal government to consolidate activities aimed at energising the growth opportunities within the real estate sector."

Source: Legit.ng