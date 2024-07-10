The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned former Rivers state lawmakers who defected to the APC to stop actions that could disrupt peace in the state

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a stern warning to former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), cautioning them to desist from actions capable of disrupting peace and governance in the state.

In a press statement released on July 10, 2024, the PDP national leadership admonished the former lawmakers to accept the reality of their loss of membership and cease from issuing notices or taking actions as if they were still members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The PDP views this action as a deliberate attempt to cause crisis, undermine democratic order, and disrupt the constitutional process in the state.

PDP charges IGP to intervene

The party emphasized that the former lawmakers, having defected from the PDP, the platform upon which they were elected, have forfeited their seats and can no longer exercise the powers, rights, and privileges of members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The PDP has charged the Inspector General of Police to take immediate action to protect democracy, peace, and security in Rivers State, and to check the subversive actions of these former lawmakers.

The party has also called on the people of Rivers state to remain vigilant, law-abiding, and continue to work together for the continued stability, peace, and delivery of democracy dividends in the state.

Rep Members Reject Appeal Court Ruling

Legit.ng had earlier reported that some members of the House of Representatives loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara have insisted that the Court of Appeal's judgement on the political crisis in Rivers has not changed the situation in the state.

The lawmakers disclosed this at a press conference on Thursday, July 4, in Abuja.

