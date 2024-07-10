The Supreme Court has disclosed that it will deliver the judgment on the suit seeking autonomy for local government operations in Nigeria on Thursday, July 11

President Bola Tinubu-led federal government had filed the suit before the apex court against the 36 governors in Nigeria

According to the notice at the Supreme Court, the counsels to the parties in the case have been served the notice of the judgment day

The Supreme Court will deliver judgment tomorrow, Thursday, July 11, in the suit filed by the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government against the 36 Governors seeking full autonomy for the country's 774 local governments.

A document sighted on Wednesday, July 17, at the apex court indicated that parties in the suit had been notified through their respective lawyers.

According to The Nation, it was observed that the notice for the judgment delivery was served on the Federal Government through the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice at the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja.

21 governors not conducting LG election

A recent analysis showed that 21 of the 36 governors have not conducted local government elections in their states. This move influenced the call for local government autonomy from concerned Nigerians.

The government are running the council affairs in their states with their appointed caretaker committees.

The governors' actions are contrary to Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution, which mandated that the affairs of local government in Nigeria must be governed with elec

Currently, Nigeria has 774 local government areas across the country, and they are meant to serve as the third tier of government.

Lawyer reacts to Tinubu's suit on LG autonomy

Reacting to the matter, a legal practitioner, Okanlawon Gaffar, who spoke with Legit.ng on the matter, condemned the situation and expressed optimism that the Supreme Court will do justice to it. He added that it was Tinubu's way of bringing government nearer to the people.

He said:

“It was his own way of decentralising the system so that there would be more local governments that would directly affect the people."

