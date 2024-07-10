Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has rubbished the Ad-hoc Committee report indicting his administration of diverting N423bn

El-Rufai through his former commissioners accused the Kaduna state house of assembly of "decreed a figure and declared it"

According to El-Rufai commissioners, the ad-hoc Committee report lack of consistency, credibility and reliability

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has lambasted his successor, Governor Uba Sani, for accusing his administration of diverting a whooping sum of N423,115,028,072.88.

El-Rufai said the financial figures were concocted to indict him and his administration.

El-Rufai accused Sani of indulging in voodoo accounting just to concoct a scandal Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai/Uba Sani

The former commissioners who worked under El-Rufai stated this at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, July 9.

They alleged that the report lacked merit and was put together by Governor Sani and his team to discredit him and his administration, Vanguard reports.

“The avalanche of figures seems only to have had the effect of mesmerising the legislators who cite one amount here, and then something different on exactly the same figure"

As reported by The Guardian, the eight El-Rufai commissioners rubbished the report, describing it as “decreed a figure and declared it!”

“The Report does not show how they arrived at this figure, and how they decided that money had been siphoned, how it was done, from which accounts and to where. They just decreed a figure and declared it! This is the Ad-hoc Committee in action, indulging in voodoo accounting just to concoct a scandal.

“State Government’s share of revenues is put at N811,663,310,000 on Page 138. Yet, by the time they got to Page 168, the Committee had adopted a different figure of N1,497,682,993.375, without saying how and why. These contradictory figures within the same Report illustrate the lack of consistency, credibility and reliability of the so-called findings."

El-Rufai said the Ad-hoc Committee alleges that more than half of the N811.6bn revenues generated funds were “siphoned” but it cannot even decide on the amount amount.

N423bn alleged Theft: Court delays judgement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that there was a new update regarding the case between El-Rufai and the Kaduna Assembly over alleged N423bn theft.

According to the reports making the rounds online, the court on Monday, July 8, adjourned the hearing of the case to July 17, following a notice filed by the assembly's counsel.

Legit.ng reports that El-Rufai earlier urged the court to quash the report of the state House of Assembly indicting him of N423bn theft

