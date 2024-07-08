There is a new update regarding the case between the former Governor of Kaduna state, El-Rufai and the Kaduna Assembly

According to the reports making the rounds online, the court on Monday, July 8, adjourned the hearing of the case to July 17, following a notice filed by the assembly's counsel

The Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has adjourned the hearing of the case filed by Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of the state, against the State House of Assembly and the Attorney General of the state to July 17, 2024.

Why is El-Rufai in court?

Recall that after the Kaduna House Committee submitted a report which indicted El-Rufai of a multi-million Naira fraud and corruption during his tenure.

The embattled former governor El-Rufai is challenging the house’s committee report which accused him of corruption.

Monday court proceedings

But at the commencement of the hearing of the case on Monday, July 8, counsel to the first respondent, the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Sani Katu, (SAN), informed the court that they were in the process of filing a notice of preliminary objection to challenge the court’s jurisdiction to hear the case.

As reported by Daily Trust, the counsel, therefore, requested an extension of time to enable them to file all their applications on the case filed against his client by the applicant, Nasir El-Rufai.

The plea was also advanced by the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of Kaduna State, Sule Shauaibu (SAN), who is a defendant in the case.

On his part, counsel to the applicant, Sule Umoru, did not oppose the application for the extension of time.

Court adjourns hearing to July 17

After listening to all the submissions made by the counsels, the presiding judge, Justice Rilwan M. Aikawa, adjourned the case to July, 17, 2024 to enable the respondents to file all their applications including the substantive application, Channels TV reported.

El-Rufai breaks silence on corruption allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that El-Rufai had predicted the fall of his successor, Governor Uba Sani, over his administration's policies.

El-Rufai urged his supporters to support Sani's government with prayers and not to feel disturbed by the move against him.

The former Kaduna governor added that he remains unperturbed by the state assembly's move to probe his administration.

