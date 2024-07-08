The wind of discord in Rivers state is not abating as Governor Sim Fubara makes a bold move against those Nyesom Wike's lawmakers plotting to impeach him

Fubara got a fresh court order stopping the Chief Judge of Rivers State and the assembly's clerk from having any dealings with the 25 lawmakers led by Martins Amaewhule

Amaewhule and 24 other lawmakers in the House are allies of the former governor of Rivers and current minister of the FCT Nyesom Wike, who is at loggerheads with Fubara

The Rivers crisis worsened as a fresh court order surfaced on Monday, July 8, restraining the Chief Judge of Rivers State and the Clerk of Rivers State House of Assembly from having any dealing with the 25 lawmakers led by Martins Amaewhule.

Impeachment plot: Fubara gazettes court order to stop Wike's lawmakers, Rivers CJ, Clark

The ex-parte order for interim injunction dated July 8 was issued by the High Court of Rivers State presided over by Justice D. Jumbo Stephens.

As reported by The Nation, it originated from the suit filed by the Attorney-General of Rivers State and the state Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara.

It listed the first set of defendants as Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers and Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo, Sokari Goodboy Sokari, Orubienimigha Adolphus Timothy, Chief Judge of Rivers State, the Clerk Rivers State House of Assembly, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as 28 to 33 defendants.

The court said:

“That an order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the 31st and 32nd defendants from dealing or howsoever relating with the 1st to 27 defendants as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and from receiving, forwarding or howsoever acting on any resolutions, articles of impeachment, or other documents or communication from the 1st to 27 defend pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction already filed herein.

“The parties to this suit are hereby directed to maintain the status quo ante litem in this suit as of 5th July 2024 pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.”

More details about the court order

The report also disclosed that the court also ordered substituted service of the originating and other processes in the suit on the 1st to 30th defendants by pasting the same at the gate of the Rivers State House of Assembly quarters located along the Aba Road.

The court adjourned to July 15th for the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

Legit.ng understands that the 25 lawmakers led by Martins Amaewhule are allies of , the former Rivers governor and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Amaewhule and his colleagues in the Assembly reportedly plotted to impeach Fubara amid his rift with Wike.

Fubara took this step hours after the faction of the assembly led by Martin Amaewhule, directed the Rivers governor to re-present the 2024 budget within seven days.

Fubara says PDP has failed him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Fubara expressed disappointment with the PDP, citing the party’s failure to meet his expectations in the state.

He made the remarks during a meeting on Wednesday, July 26, at the government house in Port Harcourt with the Senate Committee on Privatisation, led by Senator Orji Kalu.

