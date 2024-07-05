Peter Obi has reacted to the Labour Party's resounding victory in the United Kingdom that ended the Conservative rule

Obi congratulated Keir Starmer and the Labour Party UK for winning majority seats in the parliamentary election, noting, "he hopes that the victory translates to a better chapter for the UK"

Starmer on Friday became Britain’s new prime minister after meeting with King Charles III, who further confirmed his appointment

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer in the 2023 presidential elections, has congratulated Keir Stammer and the Labour Party in the United Kingdom (UK) for their landslide victory in Thursday’s election.

UK's PM Keir Starmer and Peter Obi. Photo credit: Keir Starmer, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

In a series of posts shared on his X page on Friday, July 5, the former Anambra state governor, who had earlier declared his support for the UK Labour Party, called for increased collaboration between the UK and Nigeria.

Recall that the UK's Labour Party (LP) has won the majority seat in the House of Commons, surpassing the 326 required members to produce a prime minister.

Keir Starmer, a Labour Party candidate and leader, will be sworn in as the new prime minister following the outcome of the poll.

Reacting, Obi expressed his hope that the victory will usher in a new chapter of progress for the UK and strengthen ties between the two nations.

He tweeted:

"I sincerely congratulate @Keir_Starmer, and the Labour Party UK on the landslide victory they recorded in Thursday's election. May the victory translate to a better and new chapter for all the UK residents as you remain committed to your electoral promises.

"I also hope that your government will promote stronger ties between the UK and Nigeria, and help in deepening our own democracy, especially during the challenging times that our nation is going through.

"Nigeria is grappling with issues such as insecurity, education, healthcare, and poverty, and could greatly benefit from the support of the UK. Let us work together to build a brighter future commonwealth for all. I wish you a successful tenure."

Reacting to Obi's congratulatory message, Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential aide, @BashirAhmaad tweeted:

"You delivered UK for your party, LP."

Keir Starmer officially becomes UK's Prime Minister

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Keir Starmer was officially appointed as UK's new prime minister after a meeting with the King, Charles III.

The Labour leader had his meeting in Buckingham Palace after Rishi Sunak stepped down following the worst ever general election result for the Conservatives.

Rishi Sunak made a statement on Downing Street on Friday morning, in which he announced his resignation as Prime Minister and stepped down as party leader.

Source: Legit.ng