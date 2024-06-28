Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has compared Peter Obi's interview with CNN with President Joe Biden's performance at the US presidential debate

Omokri said President Biden imitated the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election

The social influencer shared videos of Obi's interview with CNN and President Biden's speech during the debate

FCT, Abuja - Former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, said United States of America (USA) President Joe Biden, imitated Peter Obi during the US presidential debate against Donald Trump of the Republican Party.

Omokri posted a video of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate during an interview on CNN.

In the short video, Obi stuttered a bit while answering questions regarding the 2023 general election in Nigeria.

The social influencer said there is no difference between Obi’s interview on CNN and Biden’s performance during the US presidential debate.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri on Friday, June 28.

"Watch President Biden Imitate Peter Obi At Yesterday's US Presidential Debate"

In another tweet, Omokri wrote:

"You Are Laughing At Biden. But From This Performance, How Is Obi Better Than Him?"

Nigerians react to Biden, Trump presidential debate

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians as Omokri compared Biden's performance to Obi's interview on CNN

@AkolawoleAbdul4

I think Biden is better off, it took Obi more seconds to get balanced.

@iamisaackelvin

This one pass stammering

@Biodunojelade19

Please can anyone explain the meaning of naanu? Is it an igbo language or English or what?

@Adeosun332

From my observation it seems the words hook ham 4 throat

@akporhe

Why not compare him with ths person running the affairs of this country

Joe biden is a President

I cant find the link between Peter Obi and joe biden in terms of the debate.

@Mohd_nafseen

Nigerian Biden

Trump says inflation is ‘killing our country’ under Biden

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Trump accused Biden on Thursday, June 27, of doing a “poor job” on the US economy and of presiding over a disastrous rise in inflation.

Trump reflected on how rising prices and the cost of living have become vital issues ahead of November’s presidential election.

According to a recent poll from the DC-based firm Gallup, Americans have named inflation or the cost of living as “the most important financial problem facing their family” in each of the last three years.

Source: Legit.ng