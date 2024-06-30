Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has reportedly dumped the PDP for the All Progressive Congress (APC)

Ivo, Ebonyi state - The All Progressive Congress (APC) chairman in Ebonyi state, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, said the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has agreed to join the ruling party.

Emegha said Anyim, who is also a former Senate President will officially join the APC on the 14th of July, 2024.

He claimed that was the reason Anyim’s pictures were used in the APC rally for local government and councilorship elections in Ivo on Saturday, June 29, The Nation reports.

Anyim is from the Ivo LGA of Ebonyi state.

The APC chairman described Anyim as a critical stakeholder of the ruling party.

He disclosed that he met with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Leader in Abuja and asked him to join the APC because of his wealth of experience.

“He is such a wonderful personality and there is no way you can put his picture in our(APC) rally program without his consent. He has already confirmed to be part of APC and that is why his picture is allowed in our program today.

“I stand here to announce to us that Senator Anyim Pius Anyim is a member of APC. He is not only an APC member but a stakeholder in APC.

“By the 14th of next month, you will know that he is not only a stakeholder of APC in Ebonyi State, he is a stakeholder in the entire southeast of APC”

President Tinubu meets Pius Anyim

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with Anyim and a one-time spokesman of the opposition PDP, Olisa Metuh in Abuja.

Both Anyim and Metuh arrived together at the presidential villa at noon on Wednesday, July 5th, and went straight to the president's office.

The meeting coincides with the period Tinubu is about to submit the list of ministerial nominees to the senate for screening

