The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has rejected the zoning formula for the 2025 governorship election

APC's Publicity Secretary, Dr. Valentine Iyke-Oliobi, clarified that the party has never been part of any zoning arrangement with other political parties

The party disassociated itself from Pope Amaefuna, labelling him a potential ‘fifth columnist’

Anambra state -The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has dismissed the zoning formula for the 2025 governorship election.

In a statement issued on Saturday, June 29. the party’s Publicity Secretary, Dr. Valentine Iyke-Oliobi, clarified that the APC has never participated in any zoning arrangement with any political party in the state.

APC addresses zoning formula concerns Photo credit: @StKezy

Source: Twitter

Iyke-Oliobi stressed that the party gives every member an equal chance to compete for its ticket, irrespective of their zone, as reported by Vanguard.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"The APC in Anambra State has no zoning formula and has never been part of any zoning arrangement with any political party in the state.

"We have always given every member of the party contesting for any position the opportunity to vie for the party’s ticket, regardless of where he/she comes from."

APC renounces acclaimed APC chieftain

The statement also disassociated the party from Mr. Pope Amaefuna, who claimed to be an APC chieftain in Anambra State.

Iyke-Oliobi mentioned that Amaefuna is unknown to the party and might be a ‘fifth columnist’ aiming to create confusion, Guardian reported.

Iyke-Oliobi stated:

“To the best of our knowledge, he (Amaefuna) may be a fifth columnist whose aim is to cause unnecessary tension and disunity in the party through unguarded utterances."

He reaffirmed the party’s dedication to democratic principles and equal opportunities for all members.

APC: Guber candidate' ll be chosen through popular mandate

According to him, the party’s candidate for the 2025 governorship election will be chosen through a popular mandate.

He said:

“The APC is a progressive party and will not restrict the democratic field to any section of the state.

Court jails fake Anambra Lawyer for 90 days over impersonation

In another report, Justice Okechukwu Onunkwo of the Anambra State High Court in Otuocha, Anambra East Local Government Area, has sentenced Obinna Oraezue to 90 days in prison for falsely representing himself as a lawyer.

Oraezue was sent to the Onitsha Correctional Centre with hard labor for contempt of court after being apprehended at the Otuocha High Court a few weeks earlier.

Legit.ng reported that a widely circulated video on social media captured the judge questioning him during proceedings before he was handed over to security personnel.

Source: Legit.ng