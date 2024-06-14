Former PDP governorship aspirants Philip Shaibu and Hon. Omoregbe Ogbeide-Ihama have merged their political structures with the APC

The two PDP chieftains previously contested for the PDP ticket but lost to Asue Ighodalo

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah, Director of the APC new media campaign committee, confirmed these donations

Edo state-As preparations for the Edo state gubernatorial elections slated for Saturday, September 21, gather momentum, two former governorship aspirants from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Philip Shaibu and Hon. Omoregbe Ogbeide-Ihama, have integrated their political structures into supporting the All-Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

Reports have it that both former governorship candidates had made significant contributions to the APC campaign council as part of efforts to support their governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo. Shaibu.

The impeached deputy governor, and Ogbeide-Ihama, a former two-time house of representatives member, had both contested for the PDP ticket but lost to Asue Ighodalo.

Donations made to APC

Shaibu donated over 50 Toyota Sienna buses, music trucks, and his campaign secretariat office to the APC’s Okpebholo/DENCO Campaign Organization.

Ogbeide-Ihama contributed a fully equipped campaign office, both strategically located in Benin City to serve as central hubs for coordinating APC’s campaign activities and engaging with voters.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah, Director of the APC New Media Campaign Committee, confirmed these donations, emphasizing their potential impact on the political landscape.

The participation of these prominent PDP leaders, each with substantial followings, indicates a significant shift in the party’s efforts to reshape Edo State’s political scene.

He said:

"Shaibu and Ogbeide-Ihama’s endorsement of the APC is expected to prompt other PDP members to reevaluate their stance, potentially boosting support for our party."

Omo-Ikirodah highlighted that this development represents a critical juncture in Edo politics, showcasing the rising momentum behind the APC and its agenda for progress and development.

He added:

"As the PDP contends with these notable defections to the APC, we are strengthening our position and generating unprecedented momentum."

