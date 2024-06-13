The Kano state police command has announced a ban on the celebration of Durbar in the Kano city

The Kano state police command has banned the celebration of Durbar in the metropolitan city, which was earlier planned by the dethroned Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The Durbar is a traditional event usually held on the second day of Sallah. It involves the emir riding a horse through major areas of the ancient city.

Why police ban Durbar in Kano

It was learnt that both the reinstated and dethroned Emirs have prepared for the event and requested permission from the state police. However, the police have denied their requests, citing potential security concerns.

Currently, the emirship tussle between the reinstated and deposed emirs has heightened the apprehension and tension in the state.

The Kano State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the ban in a statement issued on Thursday.

Sanusi vs Bayero: Police banned Durbar

The statement, titled “Ban on Durbar Activities and Other Security Restraints During Sallah Festivities,” emphasized that the police command has issued security advisories to residents in preparation for the forthcoming Sallah celebrations.

The police decision aims to prevent potential conflicts or security breaches arising from the ongoing emirship dispute.

The Kano State Police Command congratulates the Muslim faithful and all law-abiding residents of the State for witnessing yet another Eid-El-Kabir Sallah period. It assures that adequate security deployments have been put in place to ensure no breakdown of law and order in all parts of the State before, during and after the festive period.

