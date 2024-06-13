Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and security matters in Nigeria.

Ihechiowa, Abia state - Troops of the Nigerian army in conjunction with a task force tactical patrol squad, said it conducted a raid on a training camp of the controversial pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to a statement posted on its verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday, June 13, the army said the alleged outlaws have allegiance to the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Troops raid IPOB/ESN training camp in Abia state.

During the operation in Ihechiowa community of Arochukwu local government area (LGA) of Abia state on Wednesday, June 12, the alleged IPOB gunmen's camp was destroyed.

The statement reads:

"The raid marks a critical move in the ongoing efforts to curb acts of terrorism by IPOB and ESN, which have been linked to various security challenges and violence unleashed on innocent citizens as well as security operatives in the state.

"In addition to the destruction of the training camp, the troops also targeted buildings used as hideouts for key ESN commanders. The operation was executed with precision and yielded significant intelligence.

"The raid operation was sequel to heightening terrorists' activities of IPOB/ESN, targeting law-abiding citizens and government agencies in Abia state and other parts of southeastern Nigeria."

Military gets upper hand against IPOB

Meanwhile, The Nation reported that General Edward Buba, the director of defence media operations, announced the arrest of the killers of five soldiers during a raid of some IPOB hideouts in Abia.

Recall that some gunmen, on May 30, attacked and killed five soldiers in Aba while enforcing a sit-at-home order declared by IPOB across the south-east to mark the annual Biafra Day.

An elated Buba stated at a press briefing on Thursday, June 13, that the IPOB gunmen who were arrested have been assisting the military in locating other camps and individuals.

Gunmen 'kill 2 Army personnel' in Anambra

Legit.ng earlier reported that two army officers were reportedly killed when gunmen shot a truck conveying some security operatives in Anambra state.

An eyewitness said the attack occurred at about 8:10 am on Tuesday, June 11.

