The Anambra State Real Estate Developers Union has vowed to sue an alleged former employee following serial sexual allegations levelled against the members of the association

The acting chairman of the union in the state, Nwafor Chisom Martin, described the allegation as baseless and unfounded a big slap to the industry, both in Anambra state and beyond

He urged Nigerians to disregard the information and issued a “24-hour ultimatum to the lady to shut down the content or face severe legal action”

The Anambra State Real Estate Developers Union has denied an allegation linked to one of its alleged former female employees that she slept with 95 percent of her male employers to survive and to assist them sells their properties.

Association denies claims of sexual encounters with female employees

The union denied the former employee's claim in a press briefing with journalists in Awka, Anambra state capital on Monday, June 11.

Speaking on the development, the state acting chairman of the association, Nwafor Chisom Martin, appealed to the public to disregard the information.

He described the purported claim as a plot to create misunderstanding between their clients (both home and abroad), the state government, and the public at large.

The lady's purported claim and the union's position

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday, June 11, the association made the above assertion while reacting to a video circulating online, where the employee (name withheld) alleged that about 95 percent of Anambra estate developers have had sex with her severally and her attempt to stop the act has lead to automatic lost of her job.

Speaking further, the acting chairman of the association, noted that the development is a big slap to the industry in Anambra state and beyond.

According to him, the lady promoted indiscipline in the social media space because she couldn't even prove the company she is working under as the realtors all denied ever working with her. This is an act of ecouraging young female realtors to get involved in prostitution via the industry.

“The allegation is a big fallacy, it is a delished plot to tarnish the image of the Industry that happens to be one of the biggest sector in Nigeria economy and in Anambra State most especially as well.

“We are totally debunking this lies from the pit of hell. It is absolutely impossible for the kind of personalities like us to engaged in sex-play with our female employees or realtors."

Association vows legal action to protect industry reputation

The real estate industry in Anambra state is currently the highest employer of labour with thousands of direct and indirect employees, mostly students who sponsors their education and other welfares through the proceeds they made from real estate business.

“As a respectful industry with great regard to the rule of law and for the sake of our business which is greatly affected by this allegation and the content, we shall follow every legal means necessary to ratify the situation and equally protect the image of many hardworking ladies and individuals working in the real estate in general.

“The lady is just a content creator and we have given her 24-hours to shut down the content or face a severe legal action,” the chairman stated.

