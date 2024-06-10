Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has emerged as the new chairman of the Southwest Governors Forum

According to reports, six governors in the southwest elected Sanwo-Olu as chairman at the forum’s zonal meeting held in Lagos on Monday, June 10

Legit.ng reports that Sanwo-Olu's emergence comes nearly four months after the death of the Forum's last chairman, former Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has been elected chairman of the SouthWest Governors’ Forum (SGF).

Sanwo-Olu’s election took place during a closed-door meeting in Lagos on Monday, June 10, attended by all six governors from the southwest states.

As reported by The Punch, Sanwo-Olu succeeded the late Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who served as the forum’s chairman until his passing on December 27, 2023.

Sanwo-Olu keeps mum on minimum wage figure

The governors met at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, Office of Governor Sanwo-Olu, and after three hours of deliberation issued a communique.

Sanwo-Olu, briefing the state house correspondents after the meeting, announced the appointment but was silent on the decision taken on the issue of the ongoing minimum wage controversy between the federal government and organised labour, Vanguard reported.

The governor said they await the outcome of negotiations between the two parties.

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, was among the governors present at the meeting.

Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo state; Ademola Adeleke of Osun state; Luky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, and AbiodunOyebanji of Ekiti state, also attended the meeting.

