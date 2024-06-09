On Sunday, June 9, President Bola Tinubu has approved three new appointments to the presidency

The Nigerian leader on Sunday approved the appointment of Dr Nkiruka Maduekwe as Climate Change Council DG and Dr Nkiruka Maduekwe as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Council on Climate Change, NCCC.

George Akume, the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), confirmed the appointments via a statement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe as the director-general/chief executive officer of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC).

President Tinubu appoints new leaders for Nigeria’s climate change council. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Nigeria climate change council: Tinubu appoints new leaders

Tinubu also appointed Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Shelleng, as the senior special assistant to the president on climate finance and Mr. Olamide Fagbuji, as the senior special assistant to the president on climate technology and operations.

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari's appointee, Tolu Ogunlesi, disclosed this in a statement shared on his X page on Sunday, June 9.

Ogunlesi noted that George Akume, the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), announced and confirmed the appointments.

The appointments, according to the statement, would be confirmed by the NCCC Supervisory Council.

"New Presidential Appointments - Nigeria (announced this afternoon)

"Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe, 39, as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) in interim capacity, pending confirmation by the NCCC Supervisory Council; and Co-Chairperson of the Intergovernmental Committee on National Carbon Market activation Plan (NCMAP).

"Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Shelleng, 40, as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Finance & Stakeholder Engagement, Office of the President; and Secretary of the Intergovernmental Committee on National Carbon Market Activation Plan (NCMAP).

"Mr. Olamide Fagbuji, 44, as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Technology and Operations, Office of the President."

Tinubu removes Wike’s ally after protests, appoints replacement

In another development, President Tinubu removed Chukwuemeka Woke as the managing director of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA).

Woke was the chief of staff to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, when he was governor of Rivers state. This came after the appointment was greeted with protests as some groups and individuals said it was against the principle of familiarity and regional representation.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 22, Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesman, announced that Woke had been replaced with Dr. Adedeji Ashiru.

