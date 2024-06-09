The Nigerian Army, state governments, and others have received warnings of disconnection from the Enugu Electrical Distribution Company

Ezeh claims that the warning includes both maximum-demand and non-maximum-demand clients who owe money to EEDC

Affected institutions include CBN, Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and others

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Due to an outstanding N180 billion electrical debt, the Enugu Electrical Distribution Company (EEDC) has sent disconnection notices to the Nigerian Army, state governments, CBN headquarters, parastatals, and businesses.

Enugu Electrical Distribution Company (EEDC) has sent disconnection notices to agencies. Photo Credit: Sirisak Boakaew

Source: Getty Images

The notification was sent out on Friday in a statement by EEDC corporate communication officer Emeka Ezeh.

Informing clients of unpaid power bills in the southeast, he stated that the business would start cutting off electricity supplies to noncompliant consumers on June 10.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Ezeh in a The Cable report, the state governments of Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Abia, and Imo, Innoson Technical & Industries, the University of Nigeria (campuses in Enugu and Nsukka), and the Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd. are among those who have defaulted on their energy bills.

Others on the list are the Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Airforce, Navy, Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ebonyi State University, Coal Corporation quarters, and federal secretariat and establishment.

Ezeh said,

“We are also disconnecting GMO Rubber Division; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Ebonyi State Government’s Ecumenical Centre One; Nigeria Prisons Training School; CBN offices; M/S Concorde Hotel, Owerri and Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.”

The spokesperson claimed that in addition to the DisCo electricity debt, the following entities owed money: FINOC Industries Ltd, Aluminum Extrusion Industries Ltd, Jilnas Industries, Reliable Steel and Plastic Industries Ltd, BENGAS Nigeria Ltd, CIFO Petroleum Ltd, STANEL filling station, Highlift pumping station, Enugu High Court, and VIN VAL Ltd.

He added,

“The rest are Local Government offices, St. Davids Porter Nigeria Ltd; Gees Denver Company Limited; the Federal Ministry of Works, Hospitals Management Board and DONLINK Plastic Industries, among many others.”

According to Ezeh, the warning applies to all client types that owe money to EEDC, including maximum and non-maximum demand.

FG gives orders to reduce the electricity supply

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) is set to enhance power supply to domestic consumers following its orders directing the System Operator (SO) to cap supplies to international customers by 6 per cent of domestic supplies.

The affected countries include Togo, Benin Republic and the Niger Republic.

The development comes amid a high level of indebtedness and non-remittance of electricity bills supplied to the countries over the years.

Source: Legit.ng