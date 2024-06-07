Labour Party has said it will maximize efforts to stop Peter Obi from joining Atiku Abubakar in the PDP ahead of the 2027 presidential election

Abayomi Arabambi, the spokesperson of the party, said the party was making efforts to solve its internal crisis using political mechanism

The Labour Party chieftain also commented on the legal tussle rocking the party, adding that all actions by Julius Abure between March 2023 and March 2024 were a nullity

Abayomi Arabambi, the Labour Party's national publicity secretary, has said the party would not allow its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite the crisis rocking the party.

Arabambi made the disclosure while speaking on Channels TV on Friday morning, June 7, adding that the party is working towards a political solution to solve its internal crisis so that Obi would not work with Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The Labour Party chieftain said:

“Politically, we will not allow the crisis to fester for long that we will now allow Mr Peter Obi to join Atiku.

“We knew their plans, that was why we said ‘we need to explore political solution between ourselves.”

After meeting with the former vice president, Peter Obi was rumoured to be nursing a plan to dump the Labour Party for the PDP.

Several political pundits have predicted that the duo could work together to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Arabambi speaks on Labour Party legal tussle

Arabambi further commented on the legal crisis rocking the party. The FCT High Court ordered Abure and two others to refrain from parading themselves as the Labour Party national officer.

In his reaction to the judgment, Arabambi said every action taken by Abure from March 2023 to March 2024 remained null and void.

He said:

“Since the Court of Appeal just set aside the judgement in March 2024, every other thing done between March 2023 and 2024 by Julius Abure is a nullity.”

