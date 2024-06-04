Senator Abdul Ningi of Bauchi North Senatorial District resumed plenary sessions on Tuesday, June 4, after a three-month suspension

FCT, Abuja-On Tuesday, June 4, senator Abdul Ningi, who represents Bauchi North Senatorial District, resumed plenary sessions.

Recall that the senator was suspended for three-month

The senate officially pardoned and reinstated him, putting an end to his suspension that commenced on Tuesday, March 12.

Senator Moro initiates motion for Ningi's recall

As reported by Punch, last week, deputy minority leader senator Abba Moro initiated a motion for Ningi's recall, expressing remorse on his behalf and assuming responsibility for his actions.

After deliberations, Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced Ningi's unconditional recall following appeals from fellow lawmakers.

A video of his resumption was posted on x, and this has, however, sparked reactions from Nigerians across the country.

Reason for suspension

Ningi's suspension stemmed from a contentious interview in which he raised concerns about discrepancies in the 2024 budget, alleging that the National Assembly approved N25 trillion while the Presidency implemented N28.7 trillion.

Nigerians react

Some Nigerians have, however, also reacted to the reinstatement of senator Ningi.

Powerful Sanyul said:

"Our dogged senator is back after three months of suspension. Welcome back sir. We hope you continue to be a comrade for Nigerians."

Another user, Sarkin Enigma, said:

"The sincerest senator is back. Please continue the good work."

