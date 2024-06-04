The Idoma Proactive Diaspora Coalition (IPDC) has accused Benue state governor Hyacinth Alia of ethnic persecution against the Idoma ethnic group

The group said it had reported Governor Alia to the international community and appealed to him to address the issue, citing his responsibility as a clergyman to be fair to all ethnic groups.

The IPDC claimed that key offices and projects have been awarded to Tiv individuals, leaving the Idoma people feeling persecuted and marginalised

FCT, Abuja - A group identified as the Idoma Proactive Diaspora Coalition (IPDC) has reported Benue state governor Hyacinth Alia to the international community, accusing him of ethnic persecution against the Idoma ethnic group.

In a statement signed by its president and sent to Legit.ng, Dr Alechenu Amali, the group alleged that Governor Alia had marginalised the Idoma people in appointments and projects, favouring the Tiv ethnic group instead.

Amali added that the IPDC has reported Alia, a priest turned politician, to God over the alleged marginalisation.

The group claimed that key offices and projects have been awarded to the Tiv ethnic group, leaving the Idoma people feeling persecuted and marginalized.

According to Amali, after Senator George Akume left office as governor, all the positions that used to be reserved for the Idoma have now gone to the Tiv ethnic group.

He said choice offices like the Secretary to the Benue State Government (SSG) and Commissioner of Works were all given to Tiv people.

The IPDC specifically criticised Governor Alia for allegedly removing Dr Nathaniel Oche, an Idoma man, as Rector of Benue State Polytechnic after only six months and replacing him with a Tiv man, Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Barki, in an acting capacity.

"But the same governor was quick to appoint a Tiv man in a substantive capacity where a Tiv man was sacked," the group alleged.

Idoma people voted for Governor Alia

Speaking further, Amali said Idoma played a strong role in Governor Alia's victory in the 2023 elections.

He said:

"Unfortunately, Fr. Alia was voted massively by the Idoma people, thinking that as a clergyman he would be fair to the minority, but he has even become worse."

Group appeals to Gov Alia to address issue

Meanwhile, the IPDC has appealed to the governor to address the issue, saying, "as a clergyman, Governor Alia ought to be fair to all, not persecute or marginalize any ethnic group."

"The Idoma people have now given up and can only go back to God or cry to the International Community," Amali stressed.

The group urged Governor Alia to "purge himself of ethnic chauvinism and favouritism".

Political parties accuse Governor Alia of authoritarian rule

In another report, the Coalition of Political Parties in Benue state and IPAC criticised Governor Alia's administration as authoritarian and anti-democratic, calling it the worst since 1999.

The parties accused the governor of corruption, neglecting security, ignoring due process, and violating human rights, citing deteriorating security, undisclosed financial details, and others.

They urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene to address these issues and restore democratic norms in Benue state.

