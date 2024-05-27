Senate President Godswill Akpabio has requested that President Bola Tinubu send in an executive bill to amend the current procurement act

According to Akpabio, the current procurement act did not give room for the effective execution of the project and is responsible for the over 14,000 abandoned projects across the country

Akpabio assured President Tinubu of the full support of the national assembly, adding that he would win his second term in office while sleeping

Oniru, Lagos - Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, has asked President Bola Tinubu to send an executive bill for the amendment of the procurement act.

The president of the Senate made the request on Sunday, May 26, during the flag-off of the Lagos to Calabar coastal highway in Lagos.

Akpabio Makes 1 Demand from Tinubu Over 14,000 Abandoned Projects

According to Akpabio, the current procurement act did not allow for the effective execution of projects. It only allowed for payment of N5 million for the commencement of a project of N500 million, which has led to the abandonment of over 14,000 projects across the country.

He went on to assure President Tinubu of the full support of the national assembly, irrespective of what people are saying. According to him, Tinubu will win his second term in office while sleeping in his house.

Lagos-Calabar highway: Akpabio makes new demand

The Senate president then requested that the third phase of the Lagos to Calabar coastal road project commence from Calabar so that the people of the South-South would not have to wait too long to see the project.

Responding to the Senate president's request, President Tinubu assured that the execution would work on Akpabio's suggestions and would soon send in the bill. He commended the national assembly for its support so far.

On his part, the minister of works, David Umahi, disclosed that President Tinubu had already directed that the project's next phase should begin from Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

See the video of the moment here:

Atiku's outburst: Tinubu speaks up

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has revealed a long-time relationship with Gilbert Chagoury, the chairman of HiTech Company, which is handling the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

The president made the revelation during the flag-off of the road in Lagos on Sunday, May 27, adding that they tamed the Atlantic Ocean together in Lagos.

Tinubu's revelation came three weeks after Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in 2023, alleged that the contract was awarded to HiTech because the president's son was on the company's board.

