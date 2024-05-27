The Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, has, in a rare public statement, commented on the ongoing controversial road construction from Lagos to Calabar

The president noted that the completion of the project will boost the economy of the country and will make life much easier for Nigerians

He called for patience from Nigerians and assured that the best interest of the masses is what he always put in mind

The president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has asserted that the ongoing Lagos-Calabar Highway project, which will link the Southwest to the South-South, will bring tremendous development to the country.

He said he is deliriously happy and excited about the project, noting that when it is completed, it will usher in a new economic transformation for the nation.

He made the remarks during the groundbreaking of another road project, the 700km highway at Ahmadu Bellow Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

A confident Tinubu, who has approved the simultaneous construction of the road from the other ends in Cross-River and Akwa-Ibom, said he was happy with the progress of the infrastructure, as reported by The Nation.

He said the construction alone would provide direct jobs to thousands of Nigerians and tens of thousands more to artisans.

He said:

"Economic opportunities for millions are being opened. It will fast-track community development. It will bring development closer to the people and give 30 million people improved access to production and marketing centres. You can easily predict a journey vertically and go along the horizontal line and do the definition of your geometry."

Tinubu assures road completion

President Tinubu promised that everyone's minds should be at rest as this would not be like some previous projects that were abandoned.

He said he went for the direct route because, according to him, a straight line is the shortest distance between two points.

“The project is more than just a mere road; it is a symbol of hope, unity and prosperity. It will connect communities and bring prosperity to people, create opportunities for millions. We’re at it…hold on to the right side, and you’ll have opportunities; hold on to the left side of it, you’ll have prosperity."

Senator Akpabio promises favourable legislation

The leader of the 10th Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, guaranteed that the president would not have a problem with legislation to fund the enormous project.

He revealed that the National Assembly will look into how the procurement bill can be amended to fasten the pace of the project's completion.

He said:

“A situation where you want to construct a road of N100million and you start by putting N2million this year means you will finish the job in 50 years. We must be in a position to budget in a way that we also look at the tenure of the presidency and the government.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo urges Atiku to support Tinubu administration

Meanwhile, the apex south-eastern socio-cultural group Ohanaeze Ndigbo has applauded the federal government's effort to construct the highway from Lagos to Calabar.

The group berated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for engaging in heated debates on whether standard procedures were strictly followed when awarding the project to the contractor.

It urged Atiku to see the positive side of the government and stop being always antagonistic.

