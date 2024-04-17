Peter Obi is of the view that the parliamentary system of government is the best for Nigeria now to bring about accountability in leadership

According to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party during the 2023 polls, the current system is not working

Obi said if Nigeria adopts the parliamentary system, there will be regular interface between the people and their leader

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has suggested that Nigeria needs to return to the parliamentary system of government where the president can relate with the masses regularly.

Obi made this submission during a lecture at Harvard Law School in Boston, Massachusetts, USA on Tuesday, April 16.

The former Anambra governor opined that the presidential system is not thriving in Nigeria, which is why, according to him, the country is bedevilled with bad leadership with no accountability.

Obi believes the presidential system of government is not working

Obi said:

“Today, if you elect me as president of Nigeria or governor, I can remove myself entirely from being answerable to the people, just hire a gang of lunatics, talking rubbish every day.

“While, if it is a parliamentary system, during the president’s question time, he has to answer. He doesn’t have to hire anybody to speak for him.

“A president in Nigeria can decide not to talk to anybody for one year and nobody cares because he has hired all these people who do the talking. If you say anything, they call you names, they do this.

Obi added:

“So, we need a parliamentary system where the president will be a member of parliament and will at least, even if it is once a month, answer the people who elected him; because we didn’t elect all these gangsters. We elected somebody and we want the person to talk to us.”

Peter Obi reacts to INEC’s release of 2023 general election

Recall that Obi had levelled accusations against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleging deception in the report of the recent polls.

Obi, who spoke through Dr Yunusa Tanko, the Chief Spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Campaign Committee, referred to the report as an ineffective remedy, coming too late to be of any actual use.

