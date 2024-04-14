The governor of Niger state, Mohammed Umaru Bago has clampdown on criminal and violent activities in the state

Bago declared a state of emergency on thuggery in Niger state and gave a fresh directive to security agencies

The governor in a statement, directed security agencies to deal with anyone breaching public peace

Niger state, Minna - Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger state has declared a state of emergency on terror and directed security agencies to deal with anyone trying to disrupt the peace in the state.

Why did governor Bago declare state of emergency in Niger?

The governor gave the directive during the annual Mini Durbar organised by former Niger state government and Talban Minna, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu.

According to the governor, the state government will not condone any form of criminal activity in the state, as his administration has zero tolerance for rascality and thuggery, The Nigerian Tribune reported on Sunday, April 14.

Governor Gabo disclosed further that he has directed the security agencies to deal decisively with anyone caught up in thuggery or other criminal activities, pointing out that sponsors of the criminal elements will also not be spared, even as buildings warehousing criminals would be demolished.

The governor’s chief press secretary, Ibrahim Bologi, disclosed this to newsmen via a statement on Saturday, April 13.

“Governor Umaru Bago said the State Government will not condone any form of criminal activity in the State as his administration has zero tolerance for rascality and thuggery,” he said.

