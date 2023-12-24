Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Nasir El Rufai, ex-governor of Kaduna state, on Sunday, December 24, visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

El-Rufai visited his former boss at the penthouse of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, in company with his friends.

El Rufai visited Obasanjo on Sunday, December 24. Photo credit: @elrufai

Obasanjo hosts El Rufai

Legit.ng reports that El-Rufai served as FCT minister from 2003-2007 under the leadership of Obasanjo.

The visit of the immediate past governor of Kaduna state is coming barely a week after he was installed as Gbobaniyi of Ijebuland by the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter):

“Earlier today, I visited my boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo welcomed me and my friends his Abeokuta home.

“We were hosted to a sumptuous lunch by Mrs. Obasanjo for which we are very grateful. Back to base for Christmas in sha Allah.”

Meanwhile, the former governor was silent on the reason for the visit. However, some social media users are already speculating.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

Bello Anka :

"2027 loading. Allah Ya tabbatar da alheri. Amin."

@ibrhym_Atk said:

"Mission 2027."

Yahaya Abdulrahman commented:

"Something is cooking."

More to come...

