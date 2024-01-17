A Nigerian man living in Ibadan shared an image of himself after the incident that happened in the city, Tuesday night

In the photo he posted on X, the man, Ade, said he escaped unhurt but maintained he was unaware of what happened

Ade said all he heard was a massive blast but said he was safe after the blast and his photo went viral

A dusty image of a man who lives in Ibadan has emerged and gone viral on social media platform, X.

The photo was shared by a man identified as Ade, who was in Ibadan around the area where there was a blast, Tuesday night.

The man said he escaped unhurt. Photo credit: X/@shurley_bankz.

Source: Twitter

In the photo, which now has 1.1 million views, Ade's face looked dusty as if he had just emerged from rubbles.

He, however said he was safe and that all he heard was a massive blast and that he was still unaware of what happened.

His words:

"I Escaped! I still don’t even know what’s happening here in Ibadan, but we are safe. All we heard was a massive blast."

Governor Makinde speaks on blast

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, said in a post on X that the incident was caused by explosives stored by illegal miners.

His words:

"Preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there, which caused the blast. The investigations are ongoing. All those found culpable for this will be brought to book."

See Ade's post below:

Reactions as Ibadan man shares image of himself

@Mr_JAGs said:

"This is serious … Omo!"

@Mykoladoo commented:

"Almost all of Ibadan heard the sound from Ojoo to Apata, from Alakia to Eleyele, people heard the sound."

@ogvnsjose said:

"Baba sharpaly snap proof of life. Glad you’re safe man."

Tension following Ibadan explosion

Source: Legit.ng