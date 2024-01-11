The Supreme Court has heard the case of parties in the sacking of Governor Dapo Abiodun and has reserved its judgment

Oladipupo Adebutu, the candidate of the PDP, is challenging the victory of Governor Abiodun in the March 18 governorship election

Adebutu and the PDP lost to the APC and Governor Abiodun at the Court of Appeal and the Ogun state governorship election petition tribunal

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on the suit seeking to sack Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state.

Oladipupo Adebutu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the March 18 governorship election in the state, was appealing the ruling of the majority of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the victory of Abiodun in the election.

Supreme Court reserves judgment on the suit seeking to sack Gov Abiodun Photo Credit: Dapo Abiodun, Ladi Adebutu

Source: Twitter

The adjournment for the judgment was done by Justice John Okoro, the lead of the five-member panel after parties in the suit concluded their argument and adopted the processes.

Adebutu and the PDP are asking the court to set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal because the elections were initially cancelled in 99 polling units by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They argued that INEC had already ordered that a fresh election should be conducted in the affected polling units.

But then the electoral body went ahead to declare Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the poll without recourse to the margin of the votes.

The opposition argued that Abiodun had won 13,000 votes and the votes from the cancelled polling units were over 44,000.

Governor Abiodun had not only defeated Adebutu and the PDP at the Court of Appeal, his victory was also affirmed at the Ogun state governorship election petition tribunal.

