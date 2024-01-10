The deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has opened up on his disappointment with his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki

He said he felt betrayed by the body language of Governor Obaseki, who has preferred to support an outsider for the governorship poll in September

Shaibu said he played a very instrumental part in Obaseki's ticket when he contested for his first and second terms

Edo State's Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has expressed feelings of betrayal from Governor Godwin Obaseki for not supporting his candidacy in the upcoming 2024 governorship election.

Shaibu, who asserted that he was convinced to serve as Obaseki's deputy, highlighted his contributions to the government regarding political structure and financial support.

In an interview on Arise TV, the Peoples Democratic Party governorship aspirant conveyed his disappointment that Obaseki is endorsing an external candidate rather than supporting him.

Nevertheless, Shaibu refrained from disclosing the identity of the outsider.

I feel betrayed by Obaseki - Shaibu

As quoted by Punch, Shaibu said:

“I added value in terms of my political structure, my finances. All the vehicles that were used to campaign in 2016 are mine.

“I lost about 20% of my political capital in Edo North to support Godwin Obaseki, and in supporting him even as deputy governor.

“I supported the second term bid of the governor with my finances. Including how we got the ticket of the PDP, I contributed financially, both in naira and in dollars. If I say betrayal, it’s an understatement. I feel very hurt and betrayed.”

“I accepted to add value to the ticket of Obaseki" - Shaibu

He shared his experience of being convinced to deputise Obaseki during his tenure in the House of Representatives.

Shaibu explained that he was satisfied with his role in the legislature. Still, the residents of Edo state and the party desired a youthful and widely recognised figure who could enhance the appeal of his candidacy, given his relative lack of recognition at that time.

He said:

“It took almost one month to get me to accept to be the deputy governor of Edo State.

“I accepted to add value to the ticket of Obaseki because Obaseki was not known and he was not one of the politicians. They needed a young, vibrant politician that has won election before and that can add political value to the ticket.”

