The Supreme Court, on Friday, December 22, upheld the election of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of Justices, dismissed an appeal that the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga

Legit.ng reports that Edeoga filed the case to challenge the outcome of the governorship election that was held in the state on March 18

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Enugu, Enugu state - The Supreme Court on Friday, December 22, affirmed the election of Peter Mbah as the governor of Enugu state.

As conveyed by a media aide to Mbah, Dan Nwomeh, the apex court resolved all the issues in favour of the first respondent (Governor Mbah).

Peter Mbah wins in court again. Photo credit: @PNMbah

Source: Twitter

Supreme Court affirms Mbah as Enugu governor

Channels Television also noted the development.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng recalls that both the tribunal and Appeal Court had also given victory to Mbah.

Nwomeh wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Supreme Court affirms Mbah as duly elected governor of Enugu state."

The Supreme Court's verdict means the court dismissed the appeal filed by the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Chijioke Jonathan Edeoga.

Enugu tribunal quashes LP's petition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Enugu governorship election petition tribunal affirmed the victory of Mbah in the last governorship election held in the state.

The tribunal also ruled that the March 18 election which brought the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to power complied with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

Appeal court affirms Mbah’s victory

Meanwhile, the Appeal Court sitting in Lagos state, on Friday, November 10, affirmed the election of Mbah of the PDP as the governor of Enugu state.

The appellate court in its unanimous decision resolved all three issues against the appellant, Edeoga.

NYSC barred from issuing disclaimer on Mbah

Legit.ng also reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja issued an order restraining the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from further denying issuing the NYSC certificate being paraded by Governor Mbah.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgement on Monday, November 6, held that evidence before the court showed that the Enugu governor properly participated in the NYSC programme and that he was issued a certificate of completion by the NYSC.

Source: Legit.ng