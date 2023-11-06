Justice Nyang Ekwo of a federal high court, Abuja, has ruled that the NYSC discharge certificate obtained by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state was genuine

The court, in a verdict in the suit filed by the governor against the NYSC, said without a doubt, Mbah's discharge certificate was issued by the NYSC

Subsequently, Justice Ekwo awarded a N5 million damages against the defendants in the matter

FCT, Abuja - Federal High Court in Abuja has issued an order restraining the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from further denying issuing the NYSC certificate being paraded by Enugu governor, Peter Mbah.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgement on Monday, November 6, held that evidence before the court showed that the Enugu governor properly participated in the NYSC programme and that he was issued a certificate of completion by the NYSC.

NYSC barred from issuing disclaimer on Mbah

A report by The Nation noted this development.

The newspaper said the judge asked the NYSC to pay N5 million damages fee to Governor Mbah.

Supporters, political followers, and friends of the governor flooded the courtroom to witness the proceedings.

Governor Mbah had, before his inauguration on May 29, sued the NYSC and its Director, Corps Certification, Ibrahim Muhammad, for publishing a disclaimer denying the issuance of a discharge certificate to him on January 6, 2003.

Mbah's education

According to a report in May by Daily Trust, Mbah graduated from the University of East London in 2000, and having trained as a marine lawyer, "he came to complete his Bar Part 1 examination after which he was waiting for the Bar Part 2 programme".

According to his counsel, he was advised that instead of spending time idling around, he should proceed to the mandatory one-year NYSC programme.

After six months of national service, he was also advised to return to the law school when the Bar Part 2 opened through the approval of the NYSC.

He then returned to complete the service in 2003 and was issued the certificate.

Tribunal affirms Gov Mbah’s victory

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party reacted to the judgement of the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal affirming Governor Mbah's victory at the February 2023 poll.

The Labour Party rejected the verdict of Justice Kudirat Akano-led election petition court.

