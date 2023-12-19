A peace treaty has been reached to restore normalcy in the political landscape of Rivers State.

On Monday, December 18, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu intervened in the brawl between the state governor and his predecessor.

However, the treaty between both parties was authenticated with seven signatures contained in the document.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu recently convened a stakeholder meeting alongside Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, former governor Peter Odili, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, and other notable figures.

The meeting concluded with adopting eight significant resolutions to restore political stability in the oil-rich state.

In a statement released by the president's special adviser on social media, Governor Fubara has committed to withdrawing all legal actions initiated against members of the state assembly who switched allegiances from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the state legislature has also decided to halt ongoing impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara.

As part of the resolution, they acknowledged the authority of the state assembly's leadership, headed by Martin Amaewhule and 27 other lawmakers.

These legislators had switched from the PDP to the APC and aligned themselves with Wike's faction.

Seven prominent figures have signed their names in the peace resolution paperwork to validate the accord.

These persons include:

1. Governor Sim Fubara

The Rivers State governor is a primary figure in the state's political crisis in his first tenure, barely a year in.

Before the agreement, Fubara lost control of his cabinet as 27 lawmakers in the Rivers House of Assembly withdrew their support for him and decamped from the PDP to APC.

The crisis further thickened when the lawmakers refused to attend Governor Fubara's budget presentation.

2. Nyesom Wike.

The FCT minister is the second primary party involved in this crisis as he fell out with his successor, Governor Fubara.

Wike had accused the Rivers state governor of wanting to collapse his political structure of almost a decade.

The former Rivers state governor's signature was also affixed to the peace treaty document.

3. Ngozi Odu

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Ngozi Odu, has not been talked about in this whole crisis as her body language in public has not depicted where her loyalty lies.

However, her signature was included in the treaty initiated by President Tinubu.

4. Rivers State Speaker

The Speaker of the Rivers Assembly, Martin Chike, has one way or the other, been involved in the political acrimony in the state.

Chike also penned his signature on the document of the peace treaty to restore law and order in the state. Others include:

5. Nuhu Ribadu (National Security Adviser)

6. Rivers PDP Chairman

7. Rivers APC Chairman

Dele Momodu blasts Tinubu over Wike, Fubara peace deal

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu's involvement in the political turmoil in Rivers State has generated varied responses.

Some individuals praised Tinubu for bringing peace and order to the state, while others criticised Governor Sim Fubara for agreeing to the deal made with Nyesom Wike.

On the other hand, a prominent member of the PDP, Dele Momodu, disapproved of Tinubu's actions, asserting that it was a scheme to push Nigeria towards becoming a one-party state.

