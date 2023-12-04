Gumsu Abacha, the Yobe state first lady and daughter of the former military head of state, Late General Sani Abacha, has announced his divorce from the Northeast state governor.

The daughter of the former military leader took to her social media page to announce that she was emancipating and liberating. She tweeted, "Emancipation...Liberation."

Abacha's daughter divorces Governor Buni Photo Credit: Mai Mala Buni, Gumsu Abacha

Source: Twitter

Taking to the comment section, she was referred to as the first lady of Yobe state, but the daughter of the late military general said she was not married. She said: "I am not Married."

Ayomide Soyinka asked for clarification, for Abacha did not respond. He asked:

"You are no more with Mai Mala Buni?"

Zaharaddeen Salisu Dansabo prayed that the daughter of the former head of state find peace in her endeavours. He wrote:

"“Mai daki she kadai ya san inda yake masa yoyo” according to my Hausa people. Allah ya sa haka ne mafi alkhairi and may he ease your burden and give you everlasting peace of mind."

Duci Musa commented that Abacha has escaped while thanking God. He wrote:

"Thanks to God. She's escaped."

Diana said people should connect the dots and stop asking her questions that were not needed. She wrote:

"Someone said she is not Married...una still dey ask question like u guys cannot connect the dots even if she *was* earlier married".

According to Daily Independence, an insider source disclosed that her marriage with the governor of the All Progressives Congress (APC), “some months ago”.

The governor got married to the 45-year-old Gumsu Abacha, on April 14, 2021, where he paid 24 gold coins as dowry.

She was earlier married to Bayero Mohamadou, a Cameroonian billionaire but the 20-years-old marriage ended in 2020.

