“Let the will of the people of Enugu state prevail’: Labour Party cries out

The Labour Party (LP) has called on Nigeria's judiciary to let the will of the people of Enugu state prevail

The National Secretary of the party, Malam Umar Farouk, said people were shocked that the tribunal and appellate court rejected their evidence against Governor Peter Mbah

According to Farouk, Governor Mbah was not qualified to contest the gubernatorial election because he allegedly forged the NYSC discharge Certificate

Enugu state - The Labour Party has cried out, begging the judiciary to let the will of the people of Enugu state prevail in the matter involving its gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, and some lawmakers in the state.

The National Secretary of the party, Malam Umar Farouk, said the ruling of various Election tribunals and the Court of Appeal against its candidates do not reflect the electoral position of the people of Enugu state.

Farouk said this in a statement issued via the party website on Monday, November 27.

According to Farouk, many people were left stunned over the decision of the election tribunal in Enugu and the Court of Appeal in Lagos to reject its weighty evidence that it won the March 18, governorship poll.

He alleged evidence to include the fact that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Governor Peter Mbah was not qualified to contest the election because he presented a forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge Certificate.

What are these evidences?

1. That PDP’s Peter Mbah was at the time of the election not qualified to contest the election into the office of Governor of Enugu State having presented a forged NYSC discharge Certificate to INEC in contravention of Section 182(1)(j) of the 1999 Constitution As Amended. Evidence to prove this came from the NYSC Director of Certification who was subpoenaed by the tribunal to say that Mbah was parading a forged NYSC certificate. Earlier before this the Director General of the NYSC Brig Gen. Y.D. Ahmed had gone on national Television, ARISE TV to say that Mbah was parading a forged NYSC certificate.

