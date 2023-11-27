The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos has set aside the judgement of the Enugu state election petition tribunal which nullified the election of Labour Party's Williams Amuka

Amuka was elected to represent the people of Igbo Etiti West in the state house of assembly

In a unanimous judgement, the three-man panel of justices found merit in Amuka's appeal and upheld his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Igbo-Etiti West, Enugu state - The Appeal Court has upheld the election of Williams Tochukwu Amuka of the Labour Party (LP) as the winner of the Igbo-Etiti West constituency election in Enugu state.

According to Leadership newspaper, "there was widespread jubilation" following the appellate court's verdict.

Appeal Court affirms LP chieftain's electoral victory

The Appeal Court set aside the judgement of the tribunal which earlier sacked Amuka and proceeded to announce Chukwuebuka Godwin Charles Ugwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner.

In a unanimous verdict, the three-man panel of justices delivered and presided over by Justice Bolaji Yusuf found merit in the appeal of Amuka against the tribunal’s judgement, The Sun newspaper noted in a report on Monday, November 27.

Reacting to the judgement, which reportedly elicited wild celebration by dozens of his constituents, a lawyer to Amuka, Chibuzor Ezike, thanked the Court of Appeal 'for serving justice'.

His words:

“The decision of the Court of Appeal is commendable, and it has brought to an end the long journey of litigation which commenced right from when Amuka won his primary election.”

LP's Nwogu wins at Appeal Court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal in Lagos affirmed the victory of the Labour Party's Matthew Nwogu, the lawmaker representing the Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala federal constituency of Imo state.

Akwitti Chibuzor, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the February 25 national assembly election, earlier lost at the tribunal where he had challenged the victory of the Labour Party candidate.

Appeal Court declares LP lawmaker winner

Legit.ng also reported that the Court of Appeal declared that Amobi Ogah of the Labour Party is the bonafide representative for the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency in Abia state.

On Friday, November 3, the appellate court reversed the tribunal's verdict which had favoured the APC.

