The reason why Governor Douye Diri emerged as the winner of the just concluded Bayelsa state governorship election has been explained by Chukwuka Ofoegbu, also known as Ijele Speaks, a security and public affairs analyst.

Diri, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, defeated Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Udengs Eradiri of the Labour Party.

Why PDP's Diri defeated APC's Sylva in the Bayelsa election Photo Credit: Souye Diri, Timipre Sylva

In the election, Diri garnered 175,196 to defeat Sylva of the APC, who scored 110,108 votes in the election.

How court cases affected APC, LP in Bayelsa governorship election

Speaking with Legit.ng, Ofoegbu explained that the APC and the Labour Party lost in the election because of their weak strategies and court cases that confronted them ahead of the poll.

The analyst said:

"Like always, it was a game of whose war chest was larger. The APC did not have the same level of burning desire as they did in 2019. Plus, it is always very rare for an incumbent to not return for a second term.

"According to their flagbearer, the Labour Party in the state was bought over by the PDP.

"The only path to victory for the APC was the calculation that the PDP and the LP would split their votes. In his political wisdom, the governor probably saw through it and pounced.

"The APC candidate was tied in the courts, and at a point, many people thought he was no longer in the race. Much like the LP scenario in Imo state, it became an albatross around his campaign.

"Money politics played a huge role there, made no mistake about it.

"Overall, the elections were less violent than previously anticipated, and any objective observer would not have considered the outcomes a surprise."

Fact reveals Sylva's visit to Diri after Bayelsa guber election defeat is false

Legit.ng earlier reported that the claim that Timipre Sylva, the APC candidate in the Bayelsa governorship election, visited Governor Douye Diri after his loss at the poll is false/

Governor Diri, the candidate of the PDP in the election, was seen in the video having a handshake with the former minister.

The caption on the video claimed that the APC candidate made a congratulatory visit to the governor, but a search showed the video was first uploaded online six months before the election.

