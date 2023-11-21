In response to the escalating political crisis in Rivers state, the police have taken control of the House of Assembly complex

Factional lawmakers, led by House Speaker Martin Amaewhule, reportedly held separate sittings at different locations

Among others, the lawmakers deliberated on issues such as the suspension of the parliamentary staff strike

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering activities of the National and State Assemblies

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The police have taken over the Rivers state House of Assembly complex as the political crisis in the state took another dimension on Tuesday, November 21.

This is as members loyal to both factions in the statement assembly allegedly held separate sittings at different locations.

The police, on Tuesday, November 21, took over the Rivers state House of Assembly complex. Photo credit: Bright Jossy

Source: Facebook

Four police patrol vans, according to Punch, were sighted at the entrance of the assembly complex.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It was gathered that there were movement restrictions along the Moscow Road Axis of the assembly complex.

Scores of armed operatives also reportedly mounted strategic locations.

What Rivers lawmakers discussed at factional sitting

Legit.ng gathers that 25 lawmakers led by House Speaker Martin Amaewhule sat early on Tuesday.

The lawmakers reportedly deliberated on two items concerning the suspension of the strike by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria.

They also called on the state commissioner for police, Olatunji Disu, to investigate the explosion at the Assembly, which razed the hallowed Chamber and destroyed several properties.

After the sitting, the lawmakers commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara on his developmental strides and security initiatives to keep the state peaceful.

Lawmakers pledge unwavering support for Fubara

Meanwhile, in a statement released after the sitting, legislative aide Ken Uchendu conveyed the faction's resolute commitment to supporting the governor's vision for the development of the state.

The faction expressed its dedication to assisting the governor in achieving his consolidation and continuity agenda for the benefit of the people.

Also, the statement highlighted and condemned the disturbing events of an attack on lawmaker Edison Ehie's residence and the burning of the House of Assembly.

Rivers factional speaker speaks on assassination attempt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ehie, the factional speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly, said that there was an assassination attempt on him for supporting Governor Fubara and fighting against anti-democratic forces.

He said the attack on him and his family started after the failed attempt to impeach Governor Fubara in October.

Police react to alleged assassination attempt

However, the newly deployed commissioner of police in Rivers state, Olatunji Disu, has dismissed the alleged assassination attempt on Ehie.

He stated this while addressing journalists after a courtesy visit to Governor Siminalayi Fubara in Port Harcourt on Monday, November 20.

Source: Legit.ng