The PDP has reacted to the viral video of an APC lawmaker, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, boasting that the ruling party has persons at the Appeal and Supreme Court levels

The opposition party has called on the CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, to probe the public boasting

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, alleged that the APC has set up a special team with the mandate to induce certain judicial officers

Jos, Plateau state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, to set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to probe the public boasting of All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker that the ruling party has persons at the Appeal and Supreme Court levels to influence election cases

The party referred to a viral video of an APC leader, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, a member of the House of Representatives from Plateau State boasting of the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement of the state governorship election.

PDP urges CJN to probe the boasting of an APC lawmaker in Plateau state Photo Credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Facebook

“We have gone to Appeal Court and the final destination is the Supreme Court and we will meet there. That is where we will know whom they know and they will know whom we know”.

In a statement via its X page (formerly known as Twitter), @OfficialPDPNig, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, urged the CJN to defend the integrity of the judiciary as Nigerians were appalled by such boastings.

The statement partially read:

“The above statement by Hon. Gagdi further confirms the suspicion in the public domain that the APC has set up a special team comprising of two former Governors of the APC who are also serving cabinet ministers and a prominent APC leader from the North East Zone with the mandate to ensure the inducement of certain judicial officers to deliver judgments against the PDP as being witnessed in the series of bias judgments by the Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel.

“This statement by Hon. Gagdi also lends credence to allegations that a former Governor of the APC reportedly induced members of the Plateau State Election Appeal Court Panel with the sum of $5 million to deliver a bias judgment against Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s victory at the poll contrary to the position of the law on nomination of candidates and already established pronouncement of the Supreme Court that a Political Party cannot interfere in the internal affairs of another Party."

Appeal court sacks PDP's Caleb Muftwang as Plateau Governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja sacked Caleb Muftwang as the governor of Plateau state.

In a unanimous decision on Sunday, November 19, a three-member panel nullified Muftwang's election.

The court said he was not validly sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as provided by Section 285(2) of the Nigerian constitution.

