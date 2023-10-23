The position of Samuel Nwyanwu, the PDP governorship candidate in the forthcoming election in Imo State, as the national secretary of the leading opposition has been declared vacant

Enugu, Enugu - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s national secretary office was declared vacant by a federal high court sitting in Enugu when it granted an order in a motion notice filed by one Nwabueze Ugwu.

In an interim order, the court compelled the defendants in the suit, including the PDP National Chairman, national secretary, and deputy national chairman South East, to recognise the South East zonal executive committee's recommended person, Sunday Udeh-Okoye, TVC reported.

Court orders Samuel Anyanwu replacement as PDP National Secretary Photo Credit: Seyi Makinde

The court then ruled that Sunday UDEH-Okoye should replace the former till the determination of the motion on notice would be noticed.

Why court declares seat of Samuel Anyanwu as the PDP national secretary vacant

According to Justice C.O Ajah, the plaintiff brought the motion under order 38 rule 1, order 39 rule 1 of High Court rules of Enugu State 2020. The court noted that it was supported by 23 paragraphs of the affidavit, which the applicant deposed.

However, the motion on notice hearing was adjourned till 30 October for the continuation.

The South East stakeholders of the PDP in Enugu State recently resolved to replace Samuel Anyanwu, the PDP governorship candidate in the November 11 election in Imo State and replace him by Sunday UDEH-Okoye as the new national secretary of the party.

