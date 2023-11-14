Willie Obiano, the former governor of Anambra state, has denied the report that he was planning to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to TheCable, the chairman of the APC in Anambra state, Basil Ejidike, earlier said that the former governor would be joining the party soon.

But the spokesperson to the former governor, Tony Nezianya, in a statement on Tuesday, November 14, said that the dedication and loyalty of Obiano to APGA was never in doubt.

Nezianya said the former governor has been a strong advocate of the principles and ideologies of APGA, "worked tirelessly to promote its agenda,” and has continued to ensure the success of the party even after he left the office.

Source: Legit.ng