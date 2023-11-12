A middle-aged man and supporter of one of the leading political parties, identified as George Sibo, has been killed by some suspected political thugs in Bayelsa.

The party supporter was killed at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre in Twon-Brass, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa state, Daily Trust reported.

It was gathered that the deceased was attacked by a mob suspected to be supporters of one of the political parties taking part in the election.

Some eyewitnesses told journalists that the deceased, who is a supporter of one of the leading political parties, was attacked at the Governorship Election Collation Centre at the local government area headquarters when results for some wards in Constituency ll were being submitted.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has earlier suspended the counting of votes in the oil-rich Bayelsa state as the state collation centre awaits the results from some local governments.

So far, Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appeared to the leading the race from the results that have officially announced by INEC.

His opponent in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former governor of the state, Timipre Sylva, is trailing him in the poll results so far.

