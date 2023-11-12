Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Imo state, Owerri - Supporters of Governor Hope Uzodimma and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) trooped into the streets of Owerri, the Imo state capital to celebrate the re-election of Uzodimma for a second term

As reported by The Nation, Uzodimma’s supporters went agog in jubilation after The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the APC candidate as the winner on Sunday, November 12.

Uzodimma's supporters celebrate as APC candidate wins second term Photo Credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

Owerri erupted in jubilation with motorcycles and vehicles driving in mad celebration.

Hundreds of APC supporters led by Chinasa Nwaneri, Barr. Ennyinna Onuegbu and the deputy speaker of the state house of assembly, Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, among others, trooped to the INEC office along Port Harcourt Road, Owerri and matched from street to street in celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The excited APC supporters chanted victory songs as they moved along the streets with the party’s flags and brooms.

It was gathered that various groups of convoys from nearby parts of the state joined the victory march from Port Harcourt Road to Bank Road, Wetheral Road, Douglas and Okigwe roads.

A resident, Victor Ibeabuchi said:

“Anyone in Imo State who knows the candidates well would know that somehow, it was only Governor Hope who contested the election. The other candidates did not show much determination to wrestle power from Uzodimma and I’m saying this with due respect to the efforts made by the PDP and LP candidates.”

Source: Legit.ng